DOWNTOWN RALEIGH FIRE

Sources: ATF agents searching Raleigh apartment in connection with downtown Raleigh fire

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Sources close to the investigation tell ABC11 that federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were searching an apartment Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in connection with the massive downtown Raleigh fire.

ABC 11 has obtained exclusive video of ATF agents at the Windsor Falls apartment complex in the 1500 block of Sunbow Falls Lane in Raleigh.

This is a developing story. An ABC11 crew is at the scene.

Check back for updates.

DOWNTOWN RALEIGH FIRE
