Thousands flood Raleigh for Women's March

Women with pink hats and signs gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
Thousands gathered in Raleigh in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington highlighting opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed policies.

The march swelled to thousands of participants in Raleigh. Our crew on the ground said the massive crowd has taken over the downtown area, shutting down several streets in the process.

Marches and rallies are also taking place in Charlotte, Greensboro, Wilmington and Asheville. They've been generally organized by liberal-leaning women and representatives of groups promoting agendas around government health care, labor rights, gay rights and abortion rights.

Scheduled Raleigh event speakers include leaders of the state NAACP, AFL-CIO and Lillian's List.


The Women's March on Raleigh will occur the same day as two Raleigh events promoting the sanctity of life and opposition to abortion. North Carolina Right to Life holds its annual march Saturday afternoon, joined by participants in a separate youth event by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh.

The mission statement of the Women's March on Washington says event participants are "hurting and scared" as Donald Trump takes office - and they want a greater voice for women in political life.



Organizers of Saturday's rally and march expect more than 200,000 people to come out - and that number could rival Trump's swearing-in ceremony Friday.

The event follows a chaotic day in the nation's capital when protesters set fires and hurled bricks in a series of clashes with police.

More than 200 people were arrested.
