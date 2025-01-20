Trump set to dismantle DEI within federal government in first day executive action

Incoming President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order that would systematically dismantle all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within the federal government, an incoming Trump White House official told reporters during a press call on Monday.

The order, which Trump is expected to sign on Monday, his first day in office, will direct the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management to coordinate with agencies to terminate all DEI programs in federal agencies, including environmental justice programs, equity related grants, equity action plans and equity initiatives, the official said.

The actions will create "equal treatment" and end DEI in the federal government, the official added.

While the executive action does not address DEI policies within private companies, when asked, the Trump official indicated that actions regarding private companies could be coming.

"Private business should wait and see. We have more actions on DEI very soon," the official said.

The executive order would rescind DEI policies instituted by the Biden administration some of which were implemented to combat policies against DEI that Trump implemented during his first term as president.

Trump, who has been outspoken against DEI initiatives, denied the existence of systemic racism in a September 2020 executive action, which restricted diversity training within the federal government, its contractors and grant recipients.

"This ideology is rooted in the pernicious and false belief that America is an irredeemably racist and sexist country," the executive order said, adding that DEI training "perpetuates racial stereotypes and division and can use subtle coercive pressure to ensure conformity of viewpoint."

Outgoing President Joe Biden signaled his support for DEI initiatives on his first day in office, signing an executive order that "emphasized the enormous human costs of systemic racism, persistent poverty, and other disparities," and "directed the federal government to advance an ambitious, whole-of-government equity agenda that matches the scale of the challenges we face as a country and the opportunities we have to build a more perfect union."

