UNC: Patient's dental records may have been stolen

UNC School of Dentistry is alerting some of its patients that their personal information may have gotten into the wrong hands.According to the school, this inadvertent disclosure happened after one of the school's postgraduate dental residents car was broken into. The school sent a letter informing patients that their personal information was stored on either a laptop and/or an SD card for a digital camera device.The letter states these devices were stolen from the resident's car, and since the school is not certain the devices were properly protected with electronic security measures, it is possible patient's information may be accessible.The UNC School of Dentistry provided me this statement on the matter:A representative says the School of Dentistry sees roughly 77,000 patients each year, they have sent letters to about 200 people who they believe may have been affected.