Vigil marks end of 'Week of Peace' in Durham

DURHAM (WTVD) --Durham's 'Week of Peace' came to a close Saturday with an eighth vigil. This one was held at McDougald Terrace, one of the city's neighborhoods known for violence and crime.
Bull City United, the group who hosted the Week of Peace, aims to help stop the violence in Durham. The group is made up of ex-offenders who continue pushing their message of unity, hope, and nonviolence.
Week of Peace in @CityofDurhamNC ends in McDougald Terrace projects. @BullCityUnited urging neighbors to put down the guns. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/w9J96cFozx— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) January 14, 2017
The eighth vigil was at the same area as the fatal officer-involved shooting of Frank Clark, who was shot and killed by officers Nov. 22. Police said he made a movement towards his waistband. Authorities said there was a gun at the scene. Family said he was unarmed. Clark's sister was at the vigil Saturday.
The vigils held during the Week of Peace focused primarily on stopping gun violence in the community.
"Gun violence is not the solution nobody wins. Everybody loses. You shoot me. I die. You go to jail. Who won?" said Ky Riley with Bull City United.
Their message competes with headlines of violence in Durham, such as the double-shooting in a parking lot off South Roxboro Street Thursday. One of the victims died, marking Durham's first murder of the year.
When asked about the impact Bull City United is having, Riley said their efforts can be seen and quantified over a period of time.
"The young brothers that are in the streets that are going through the system and the challenges I went through," Riley told ABC11. "You know when we hear them say, 'Ky we appreciate you taking time. I appreciate you talking to me. I never would have looked at things that way.'"
The group plans to meet with neighbors and provide one-on-one support for young people at-risk.
