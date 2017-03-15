A contractor accused of a ripping off a homeowner after Hurricane Matthew is facing criminal charges.Michael Mandale Williams is behind bars and charged with obtaining property under false pretenses. His arrest comes after a Troubleshooter report in November 2016.Garner homeowner Cassetta Scott is out $2,800 after paying Williams in full to take down several trees in her yard after Hurricane Matthew."He said three to four different times he was supposed to come out and he failed to show up," Scott explained.Despite several promises from Williams, the job was never done and her money was not returned.Williams has been charged with obtaining property under false pretenses and is due in Wake County Court on March 23.