Woman charged with murder after Fayetteville woman given fatal silicone injection

Kavonceya Iman Cornelius (image courtesy Salisbury Police Department)

SALISBURY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police in Salisbury have filed a second-degree murder charge against a woman who allegedly gave illegal silicone injections to a Fayetteville woman.

Investigators said 19-year-old Symone Marie Jones travelled to Salisbury and received the injections from 42-year-old Kavonceya Iman Cornelius in a hotel room.

During the investigation, it was found that Cornelius had been conducting medical procedures with non-medical grade silicone.

As ABC11 reported in January, Jones' family said she was born Eugene Jones and started her transition to womanhood a year ago beginning with breast implants done by a licensed doctor in Miami.

Soon after returning from Salisbury, Jones was hospitalized and later died.

Cornelius is being held without bond in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Family says Eugene Jones began transitioning to being a woman last year.

