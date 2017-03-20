SALISBURY, North Carolina (WTVD) --Police in Salisbury have filed a second-degree murder charge against a woman who allegedly gave illegal silicone injections to a Fayetteville woman.
Investigators said 19-year-old Symone Marie Jones travelled to Salisbury and received the injections from 42-year-old Kavonceya Iman Cornelius in a hotel room.
During the investigation, it was found that Cornelius had been conducting medical procedures with non-medical grade silicone.
As ABC11 reported in January, Jones' family said she was born Eugene Jones and started her transition to womanhood a year ago beginning with breast implants done by a licensed doctor in Miami.
Soon after returning from Salisbury, Jones was hospitalized and later died.
Cornelius is being held without bond in the Rowan County Detention Center.
