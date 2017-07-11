NEWS

Woman dies in officer-involved shooting on I-40, mother says

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman is in critical condition after an armed confrontation with a trooper and a Johnston County deputy. (WTVD)

BENSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
On Tuesday, Tina Medlin's mother confirmed that she died at WakeMed after she was shot during an officer-involved shooting.

The latest:


* Tina Medlin's mother confirms her death
* Trooper J.L Taylor and deputy Taylor Davis placed on leave
* SBI seeks public's help for answers

The incident began just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, when the Highway Patrol and Johnston County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes.

In recorded radio traffic, a dispatcher tells officers that witnesses are reporting they approached the wrecked SUV and a woman inside had a gun and said she wanted to kill herself.

The first officers on the scene found a woman lying on the highway with the gun.

"Shots fired! Shots fired!" an officer is heard yelling in the recorded radio traffic.

As trooper J.L Taylor and Johnston County Deputy Taylor Davis approached her, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol said Medlin, 50, shot at them and they returned fire.

911 calls released Monday are shedding light on what happened before the incident.

Medlin's mother has declined to speak on camera, but told ABC11 Monday that "hundreds have called with their love, support, and prayers for Tina."

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office and the Highway Patrol said Trooper Taylor and Deputy Davis have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in officer-involved shootings.

The State Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone that saw or had contact with Medlin the evening before she crashed her vehicle to call the Bureau at (800) 334-3000.
