This is heartbreaking. Please join us in praying for all involved. https://t.co/vRSTjA9oTK — Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 5, 2017

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

"While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act. I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss."

Statement on shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX. pic.twitter.com/ffUbQgYdWD — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) November 5, 2017

At least 26 people were killed and dozens injured after a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, the state's governor said Sunday.It is now considered the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history.The shooter died, according to law enforcement officials. He was identified as Devin Kelley, who was in his mid-20s and from New Braunfels, Texas, a law enforcement official said.Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told a local newspaper that a man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and began shooting, killing multiple people and wounding others.Other law enforcement sources said the suspect then fled in a vehicle after the attack. He was killed, either by a self-inflicted wound or during a confrontation with police, but authorities could not provide further details.Among those killed was Annabelle Pomeroy, the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor, Frank Pomeroy, and his wife, Sherri. The couple was out of town at the time of the shooting.The FBI responded to the scene of the massacre, and the agency could not immediately confirm the number of casualties.Authorities are searching Kelley's social media accounts and said that in recent days, he showed off what appeared to be an AR-15 style gun on his Facebook page.A LinkedIn account possibly connected to Kelley indicated he may have had a military background. An ATF source said that agents are also searching Kelley's home for explosives.People outside the church were filmed crying and holding hands as they prayed together in the wake of the tragedy.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a statement in the wake of the shooting.President Trump and Texas officials expressed shock on Twitter this afternoon, offering prayers in the aftermath of the deadly shooting.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a statement on the deadly massacre.The small, white, wood-framed church with a Texas flag on a pole at the entrance had a morning worship scheduled for 11 a.m. and first reports of the shooting came out around noon.Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people, 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.