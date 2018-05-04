PETS & ANIMALS

North Carolina museum works to preserve endangered red wolf

EMBED </>More Videos

NC Museum of Life and Science works to preserve the dying Red Wolf population. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
As the population of the red wolf dwindles, the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science works as one of five captivity breeding programs in the state to restore the endangered animal.


In late April, the program welcomed three puppies to the Wolfpack.

A few days later, one of those puppies died. A necropsy is underway to have a better understanding of why the puppy died.

RELATED: Red Wolf pup dies one week after NC Museum of Life and Science welcomes new litter

The puppies are currently viewable through a screen attached a camera that is situated inside of their den.

Inside the den, the pups are guarded by their mother.

The three pups are among around 250 red wolves in the world.

Currently, it's thought that fewer than 40 red wolves roam wild. "The only place on the entire planet where the red wolf roams free right now is North Carolina," said Sherry Samuels, Animal Director at the museum.

Across the country, 43 sites participate in a captive breeding program for the red wolves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmuseumsanimal newsNCDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police shoot boa constrictor that fatally crushed puppy
Durham police officer helps turtle cross the road
Injured swan is off the hook, thanks to Cary retiree
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Wahlburgers NOW open in downtown Raleigh
Officials ID suspect in wild crash, multi-county police chase on I-95
Officials ID man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County
Indiana orders the closure of day care where boy was beaten
Durham police officer helps turtle cross the road
NC teen accepted to 113 universities and colleges
Tweet from NCCU's basketball coach about LeBron goes viral
Police shoot boa constrictor that fatally crushed puppy
Show More
Star Wars: The Pollen Menace
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a North Carolina beer!
Durham police identify man killed in Canal Street shooting
Former Fort Bragg soldier wanted for child porn crime now a fugitive
Superintendent accused of defecating on high school track
More News