Red Wolf pup dies one week after NC Museum of Life and Science welcomes new litter

(Credit: North Carolina Museum of Life and Science )

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
One week after the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science in Durham welcomed a new litter of red wolf puppies, one of the pups was found dead on Saturday.

"Even though I know that death is a regular part of this process, and the first month of life is very fragile, it was quite shocking and heartbreaking," said Animal Department Director Sherry Samuels

Samuels said in her blog that the three new pups had all gained weight during their regular checkups, but on Saturday museum employees noticed that one of the pups was separated from the other two.

"After we confirmed the pup hadn't moved for a while, we went in the exhibit to check things out. Sadly, the female pup was dead," said Samuels.

The Red Wolf Exhibit is closed for now.
