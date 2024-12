Fire breaks out in Durham house; cause under investigation

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire broke out in a house overnight Sunday in Durham.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Maplewood Drive.

Nearly 40 firefighters worked to tackle the blaze. The fire was under control in 10 minutes, according to the Durham Fire Department.

Nearly 40 firefighters tackled a fire that broke out in a home in Durham. Photo | Durham Fire Department

No one was inside the home at the time. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

