Dog from 'worst case of neglect' ready for forever home

A pit bull pup at the center of the worst animal-abuse case her rescuer has ever seen is now ready for her forever home.In February, Lucy was in for the fight of her life. She was covered in mange, with a belly full of heartworms and in desperate need of a blood transfusion - and local rescuer Amanda Miller wasn't sure she'd make it out alive.The 3-year-old pit bull had been found chained to a home in Bunnlevel, with the owner nowhere in sight.Miller teamed up with another rescuer, Pam Bradby, to help nurse Lucy back to health. She called on the community, which donated hundreds of dollars to the cause. After dozens of vet visits, training and social therapy, Lucy is physically and emotionally healthy."She was very, very sad when we first got her. You could tell she was shutting down and depressed and now she's hyper, hyper, hyper, I love dogs. I love humans. She's grateful. She's a very happy little girl," said Bradby, Lucy's foster mom.Lucy will be up for adoption in two weeks but her foster mom isn't quite ready to see her go."It's going to be difficult, because she's been with me for so long, but I know she deserves a happy family that can show her all the love that I did, too," said Bradby.If you'd like to learn for about adopting Lucy,