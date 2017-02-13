TROUBLESHOOTER

Timberlake woman's insurance cancelled over Facebook pictures

EMBED </>More News Videos

Melina Efthimiadis and Zeus.

By
TIMBERLAKE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Do you put pictures of your kids, pets, or adventures on social media? If you do, be careful as you never know who is watching.

Melina Efthimiadis along with her husband wanted to add personal umbrella liability insurance to their Nationwide homeowner's policy. She says they have been low risk clients so she didn't think it would be a problem. In the application process for Nationwide, Melina says they had to write down the number of dogs they owned and their breeds, which are Shih Tzu/ Yorkie, a Hound and Hound/Lab mix. Melina says they waited for approval, but instead got a cancellation letter from Nationwide. She says the reason, "We were being cancelled because we had an ineligible dog breed that we failed to disclose."

Nationwide claimed Melina had a potentially dangerous Rottweiler mix breed, which Nationwide considers that breed to be ineligible. Melina says she was told by Nationwide how they made that decision.

"They sent us the pictures that they had taken off of my Facebook page of my dog Zeus who is a lab/hound mix. In the picture, the dogs are running through the snow with their blankets on it just didn't seem that threatening to me," she said.

The pictures of Zeus that were posted to Facebook.



Melina called Nationwide to tell them they were wrong about Zeus' breed.

"They said that I would have to have a letter written by my veterinarian," she said.

That's not a problem for Melina as she actually is a veterinarian.

"Really, this is not something that can be proven just by looking at pictures," she added.

After confirming Zeus was not an ineligible breed, Nationwide rescinded the cancellation.

"Nationwide's policy is to contact the member and agent to gather more information if there is uncertainty about a dog breed selection on an insurance application. Unfortunately, that policy was not followed in this instance. We have taken steps to rectify the situation to ensure a better experience for future Nationwide applicants," a rep said.

Melina was happy Nationwide reversed their decision, but she did decide to go with another insurance company after this experience. She says this experience has also changed what she posts on social media.

"Be careful about what you post on Facebook. It's sad that you can't post pictures of your beloved pet on your own Facebook page and have it public but unfortunately I had to go and change some of my pictures just to feel more comfortable about it," she said.

Insurance companies aren't the only businesses that look at social media pages. Over the years, we've reported on employers, and even government agencies, checking up on us. You need to make sure that what your post on social media, you are OK with more than just your friends possibly seeing it. You can change your privacy setting on Facebook and Instagram to limit who can see what you post.
Related Topics:
petsinsurancetroubleshooterTimberlake
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TROUBLESHOOTER
NC contractor accused of not completing paid jobs
How to protect yourself from identity theft
Are Amazon packages delaying your mail?
Frustrations mount over recalled Samsung washer repairs
More troubleshooter
PETS
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
Officer and K-9 go viral for portrait outtakes
Guinea pigs + scooters = awesome
Local dogs airlifted to safety
More Pets
Top Stories
No charges for daycare worker in breastfeeding incident
Forklift driver killed in Erwin accident
Uber driver credited with saving Raleigh rape victim
Wife, stepson charged in murder of KKK imperial wizard
Autopsy: 7-year-old NC girl shot as many as 13 times
Grandmother of girl shot in head says she's 'fighting for her life at 11 years old'
Man killed by trooper was shot by Durham officer in 2008
Show More
Ex-Sen. Hagan recovering from tick-borne encephalitis
18-year-old killed in Person County crash
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses
Funeral held for 4-month-old as father faces judge
Police release sketch of Raleigh road rage shooter
More News
Top Video
Uber driver credited with saving Raleigh rape victim
Forklift driver killed in Erwin accident
18-year-old killed in Person County crash
Father, child rescued after car gets caught in flood
More Video