Police arrest man in fatal Garner apartment shooting

Lamar Reynolds (Credit: CCBI)

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
Garner police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Donnie Laquan Finney.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Lamar Reynolds on Friday and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Garner police said Reynolds shot Finney and another unidentified person on March 13 at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Johnson Street.

READ MORE: Garner Police ID man killed in Tuesday's shooting

Authorities still have not commented on the relationship between the suspect and shooter.
