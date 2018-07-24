POLITICS

'Constitutional Amendment:' The two words provoking today's special session at the General Assembly

EMBED </>More Videos

In addition to Voter ID, voters will consider include a cap on income taxes (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Lawmakers returned to Raleigh on Tuesday for a special session to address an increasingly bitter partisan divide over how proposed constitutional amendments will appear on the November ballot.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Republican-led General Assembly passed a bill that would mandate each constitutional amendment. Each proposed constitutional amendment will appear on the November 2018 ballot with the caption above it: "constitutional amendment." The legislation, House Bill 3, passed along partisan lines and now heads to Governor Cooper's desk. Cooper is expected to veto the measure.

In actuality, the specific writing related to the amendment is already decided, which means this debate was about the caption or title that would appear directly above said proposed amendment.

For instance, one question to voters will read:

( ) FOR ( ) AGAINST

Constitutional amendment to provide photo identification before voting.

Current law requires a three-member commission to consider the caption above the question, which could either summarize the proposal or simply give it a label. The commission has been accepting public comments before an August deadline.

Several Republican leaders told ABC11 they were worried the commission - which right now includes two Democrats and one Republican - would politicize those captions to read something like "Voter Suppression Act."

"We are making clear that the voters on their ballot will have a clear description that they're voting on a constitutional amendment," Rep. David Lewis (R-Harnett County) asserts. "Amendments to the Constitution is serious business, and we took a lot of time to write these amendments so that they will stand the test of time. We think voters understand it."

Democratic lawmakers, meanwhile, fumed about the special session.

"These constitutional amendments from the beginning have been politicized," said NC Democratic spokesperson Robert Howard. "This is an election-year ploy for Republicans to bring voters to the polls and for Republicans to lock in some of the power that they know they're gonna lose in November."

In addition to Voter ID, the constitutional amendments voters will consider include a cap on income taxes, shifts in executive powers, a right to hunting and fishing, changes related to an election commission, and rights for victims of some crimes.

Also Tuesday, Senate Republicans filed another bill related to the 2018 General Election. Senate Bill 3 would require anyone filing as a candidate for an election to be a registered member of that party for at least 90 days. The proposed legislation appears to be directed at one specific race for the state Supreme Court, where there are two Republicans and one Democrat running. Republicans have lamented how one of the candidates had not been a registered Republican for long.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsgeneral assemblyRaleighNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Judge prevents finalizing North Carolina ballots for now
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
Obama, Biden spotted having lunch at D.C. bakery
NCDOT investigating Trump campaign flag on state-operated ferry
John Lewis hospitalized, under 'routine observation'
More politics
POLITICS
Judge declines quick ruling on amendments restraining order
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
Durham adopts resolution to protect women against discrimination
ABC11's Kaplan: Cooper vs. NCGA saga is all about the basics
Judge prevents finalizing North Carolina ballots for now
More Politics
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News