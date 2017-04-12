POLITICS

NC House Speaker says bill to reinstate same-sex marriage ban will not be heard

North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said Wednesday that a bill filed Tuesday that would direct the state government to defy a U.S. Supreme Court ruling and restore the state constitution's ban on same-sex marriage will not be heard.

In a statement, Moore said: "There are strong constitutional concerns with this legislation given that the U.S. Supreme Court has firmly ruled on the issue, therefore House Bill 780 will be referred to the House Rules Committee and will not be heard."

Republican Reps. Larry Pittman of Concord, Michael Speciale of New Bern, and Carl Ford of China Grove said in their proposed legislation that the U.S. Constitution's states-rights amendment allows North Carolina to decide for itself what its marriage laws should be.

The American Civil Liberties Union quickly released a statement calling the bill absurd.

"Marriage equality is the law of the land in North Carolina and the entire nation, no matter what half-baked legal theories anti-LGBT lawmakers try to put forward," said ACLU-NC Policy Director Sarah Gillooly. "

