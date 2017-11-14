Scott Holmes, the attorney for seven defendants accused ofin Durham at a protest earlier this year, says felony charges will be dropped. Misdemeanor charges remain.The seven are expected to make court appearances Tuesday.Protestors used a ladder to climb up on the statue in August and then tied a rope around it. Other protestors then pulled it down.The monument of a Confederate soldier holding a rifle was erected in 1924 and inscribed on it are the words "in memory of the boys who wore the gray."Last month, the charges brought against three other people accused in the incident. Officials said the two felony and three misdemeanor charges against Zan Caldwell, Taylor Cook, and Myles Spignor were dismissed by the prosecutor.----------------------------------------------------------------------