Governor Cooper signs revised HB13 to lower K-3 class sizes

The North Carolina House of Representatives on Thursday passed a House Bill 13 compromise that continues reducing elementary school class sizes over the next two years while addressing local concerns about keeping special subject-area teachers in the classroom.Governor Cooper signed it as soon as it reached his desk.The revised bill saves arts, physical education, and music this school year and delays the K-3 class size changes until 2018.House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said this compromise responds to local education leaders and provides more transparency to taxpayers on how public schools spend hundreds of millions in increased funding.