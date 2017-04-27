Governor Cooper signs revised HB13 to lower K-3 class sizes

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --The North Carolina House of Representatives on Thursday passed a House Bill 13 compromise that continues reducing elementary school class sizes over the next two years while addressing local concerns about keeping special subject-area teachers in the classroom.
Governor Cooper signed it as soon as it reached his desk.
The revised bill saves arts, physical education, and music this school year and delays the K-3 class size changes until 2018.
House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said this compromise responds to local education leaders and provides more transparency to taxpayers on how public schools spend hundreds of millions in increased funding.
