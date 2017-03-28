HB2

Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance says NC has 48 hours to repeal HB2 or lose NCAA events

The law known at HB2

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Scott Dupree, Executive Director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, said Tuesday that if North Carolina doesn't repeal HB2 in 48 hours, it will lose NCAA championship events through 2022.

"I have confirmed with a contact very close to the NCAA that its deadline for HB2 is 48 hours from now. If HB2 has not been resolved by that time, the NCAA will have no choice but to move forward without the North Carolina bids. The NCAA has already delayed the bid review process once and has waited as long as it possibly can, and now it must finalize all championship site selections through spring of 2022," said Dupree.

Statement from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Raleigh) and the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance (GRSA)

"We are encouraged by the bipartisan efforts underway in the state legislature to find a solution. That being said, we will not endorse any one bill; we simply seek a swift compromise that will allow us to begin to repair the reputation of our region and state and get back to selling and marketing Raleigh as the thriving Southern capital city that it is, one shaped by the passionate minds of its inclusive and welcoming residents.

We don't know how the NCAA or other organizations will view specific proposed legislation to repeal and/or replace HB2. Therefore we will not attempt to speak on their behalf or on behalf of any other clients/groups that have expressed concern over holding events in Raleigh and Wake County."

The purported deadline comes a day after an Associated Press analysis that shows North Carolina stands to lose $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years because of HB2.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Republican leaders pushed back, calling the report "bogus".

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshb2lgbtRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HB2
Forest calls AP report on HB2 cost 'bogus'
AP: HB2 estimated to cost North Carolina $3.76B
Cooper: HB2 repeal will take 'some kind of compromise'
On anniversary of HB2, NCAA says stance hasn't changed
More hb2
POLITICS
GOP struggles to govern despite monopoly in Washington
Cooper: HB2 repeal will take 'some kind of compromise'
House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill
Protestors 'die-in' at Duke over Obamacare repeal
More Politics
Top Stories
Family of slain kids: Don't ignore the warning signs
Truck windshields smashed by rocks on I-85
2nd water main break reported in Cary
Woman charged with sex offense involving child
Boy hit by car near school bus stop in Durham
Pollen season is here with a vengeance
PD: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
Show More
Hoke County deputies searching for murder suspect
Girl ends up with 3rd-degree burns from homemade slime
Wayne County officials search for robbery suspect
Severe weather risk today - Biggest threats wind, hail
Crash involving tractor trailers shuts down I-95 in Halifax County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos