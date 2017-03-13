  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Gov. Roy Cooper delivers his first State-of-the-State address
POLITICS

Senators urge VA hospital action after troubling report

EMBED </>More News Videos

Senators want action on VA hospital wait times.

WASHINGTON (WTVD) --
North Carolina's two U.S. senators are among a group of lawmakers calling on the Veterans Affairs Secretary to act following a troubling report on wait times at VA medical centers in North Carolina.

Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr are asking Secretary David Shulkin to provide more information on how VA facilities record and report wait time data.

RELATED: DELAYS IN CARE AT VA HOSPITALS WORSE THAN THOUGHT

They also want to know how the VA schedules appointments and how it plans to ensure timely access to quality care for North Carolina's fast-growing veteran population.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Though the Inspector General report did not find intentional misreporting, it did find that across actual wait times were drastically different than what has been reported by VA medical facilities including Durham, Fayetteville, Asheville and Salisbury.

"The American public must be able to trust that the wait time information being provided by VA is accurate," the senators wrote. "That we, once again, cannot trust VA data is more than disappointing."

READ THE FULL LETTER FROM THE SENATORS HERE (.pdf)

The letter was also signed by U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Mark Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Jon Tester (D-MT).

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsva hospitalsdurham county newsveteranshealth carefayetteville newsDurhamFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA
Durham VA makes changes after troubling waiting room photos
Delays in care at VA hospitals worse than thought
POLITICS
Despite GOP rows, Cooper speech likely looks for agreement
Republicans dismiss upcoming budget analysis of health plan
Congressman David Price holds town hall in Chapel Hill
How were Trump's first 50 days? Depends on who you ask
More Politics
Top Stories
Teacher at Charlotte preschool accused of fondling boys
Garner woman: AT&T drags foot on service, but not bill
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
5-year-old killed in 3-car Raleigh wreck
NC child found alive after parents were shot to death
Man shot to death in Durham identified
North Carolina starts test program for growing hemp
Show More
Chatham County letter carrier wins $1 million prize
Raleigh police make arrest in Friday bank robbery
Johnston County teen driving program paying off
Woodlake Dam failure goes to court
Man suspected of abducting estranged wife sought
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, March 13, 2017
NC child found alive after parents were shot to death
Johnston County teen driving program paying off
Nor'easter to bring heavy snow, strong winds to Northeast
More Video