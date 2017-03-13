Senators urge VA hospital action after troubling report

North Carolina's two U.S. senators are among a group of lawmakers calling on the Veterans Affairs Secretary to act following a troubling report on wait times at VA medical centers in North Carolina.Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr are asking Secretary David Shulkin to provide more information on how VA facilities record and report wait time data.They also want to know how the VA schedules appointments and how it plans to ensure timely access to quality care for North Carolina's fast-growing veteran population.Though the Inspector General report did not find intentional misreporting, it did find that across actual wait times were drastically different than what has been reported by VA medical facilities including Durham, Fayetteville, Asheville and Salisbury."The American public must be able to trust that the wait time information being provided by VA is accurate," the senators wrote. "That we, once again, cannot trust VA data is more than disappointing."The letter was also signed by U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Mark Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Jon Tester (D-MT).