The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked a lower court ruling ordering North Carolina legislators to redraw state legislative districts and hold special elections within the altered districts this fall.Tuesday's court order granted the request of North Carolina Republican legislative leaders to delay the ruling by a three-judge panel.The lower court last summer threw out 28 state House and Senate districts as racial gerrymanders."We are grateful the U.S. Supreme Court has quashed judicial activism and rejected an attempt to nullify the votes of North Carolinians in the 2016 legislative elections," said Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) in a joint statement.The Supreme Court says its order will stay in place at least until the court decides whether to hear the appeal. If the justices take up the case, the stay will remain in effect pending a decision."Today's action just puts everything on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court considers the appeal of whether the district court was correct to order special elections in 2017. On behalf of our clients, we continue to trust that the district court's ruling will be upheld and new districts ultimately will be drawn that are not based on race," said Anita Earls, Executive Director of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice.NC legislative leaders reiterated that the districts drawn by the GOP-led General Assembly were pre-cleared by the Obama Justice Department and twice upheld by the state's elected Supreme Court.