MARIJUANA

Proposed NC bill would allow some marijuana convictions to be expunged

AP image

Some convicted drug offenders could get their records expunged under a new bill proposed in North Carolina.

The bill would allow people who were convicted of possession of marijuana, but possessed less than four ounces, to petition the county court to have the conviction expunged from their record.

The fee for the petition would be $100.

RELATED: NC schools would be required to display 'In God We Trust' under proposed bill

The proposed bill would also increase the amount of marijuana a person can legally possess.

It would change the amount a person can possess without being charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor from one half of an ounce to four ounces.

House Bill 994 was proposed by Representative Kelly M. Alexander Jr., a Democrat from Mecklenburg County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanadrugcrimebillsnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARIJUANA
Police sources: 25 hospitalized due to negative reaction from K2 substance
Young Texas mother sues after alleged rape by county jailer
How April 20 became a pot day
Southern Pines police prep for 4/20
More marijuana
Top Stories
Apex High School teacher suspended after video appears to show him choking student
Inbox flooded with 'privacy policy' emails? Thank the GDPR
Bear spotted at Duck Beach
CA man pleads no contest to raping girl, 5, gets house arrest
Subtropical Storm Alberto forms in Gulf of Mexico
Fiat Chrysler issues urgent cruise control warning for 4.8 million U.S. vehicles
AMBER ALERT: 14-month-old toddler goes missing after mother's body found
Possible case of chickenpox reported at East Chapel Hill HS
Show More
Mom with baby robbed, carjacked in Apex Target parking lot
Indiana middle school shooting leaves teacher, student injured; suspect in custody
National Missing Children's Day: FBI in NC still searching for three missing people
Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, sex crime-related offenses
Cheapest gas prices in the Triangle
More News