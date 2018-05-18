POLITICS

NC schools would be required to display 'In God We Trust' under proposed bill

EMBED </>More Videos

Will 'In God We Trust' be prominently displayed in schools across North Carolina? That's what would be required under a bill proposed this week. (WTVD)

Will 'In God We Trust' be prominently displayed in schools across North Carolina?

That's what would be required under a bill proposed this week.
The bill would require local boards of education to adopt policies to:

  • Require the display of the United States and North Carolina flags in each classroom, when available

  • Require the display of the national motto, "In God We Trust," and the State motto, "To Be Rather Than to Seem," in at least one prominent location of each school, such as an entry way, cafeteria, or other common area

  • Require that recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance be scheduled on a daily basis

  • Provide age-appropriate instruction on the meaning and historical origins of the flag and the Pledge of Allegiance

The proposed bill states:
These policies shall not compel any person to stand, salute the flag, or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. If flags are donated or are otherwise available, flags shall be displayed in each classroom.

House Bill 965 was sponsored by four Republican members of the House of Representatives -- Bert Jones of Rockingham County, Linda Johnson of Cabarrus County, Dean Arp of Union County and Phil Shepherd of Onslow County.

Read the bill proposal here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsamerican flagflagsreligionRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
One year after Confederate statue in Durham toppled, its fate still uncertain
More politics
POLITICS
Activist calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Election officials await result of constitutional amendment challenges
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News