Friends, family remember Raleigh man allegedly killed by brother: 'Always had a smile on his face'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ryan Verderber, 38, will be remembered as the guy who sold Miguel Magallanes his first skateboard.

"He became a friend of mine when I started working here," Magallanes said. "He was always a guy you wanted on the session. He always had a smile on his face."

Magallanes, who works at Endless Grind on West Peace Street, said he's coping with the loss of his friend by watching videos.

"Before he passed away, he gave me a bunch of his collection of videos and everything because I also share that love as well," Magallanes said. "So I've just been watching them over and over again and thinking about him."

Raleigh Police found Verderber badly injured at 20 St. Augustine Avenue on April 17. He was taken to a hospital and then two days after he was released, he was found by Raleigh Police again, unresponsive. Verderber died three days later.

"Ryan was a kind, gentle, sensitive soul," his sister said.

According to court documents, Ryan's older brother, Justin Verderber, 43, who was charged with his murder, is also facing several drug charges.

"He was just the happiest guy," Magallanes said. "Always just wanted to skate and be your best friend."

Loved ones said his death highlights a tragic real-world problem involving mental health and domestic violence.

"There needs to be more of a pressure to find out how we can get these people the help that they need," Magallanes said.

Justin Verderber is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.