Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Harnett County

Dunn police officers were called to the 900 block of North Magnolia Avenue for a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dunn police officers were called to the 900 block of North Magnolia Avenue for a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dunn police officers were called to the 900 block of North Magnolia Avenue for a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dunn police officers were called to the 900 block of North Magnolia Avenue for a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found shot in Harnett County Friday morning.

Just after midnight, Dunn police officers were called to the 900 block of North Magnolia Avenue for a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to taken to Betsy Johnston Hospital. From there, he rode in a medivac helicopter to WakeMed in Raleigh.

There is an investigation underway.