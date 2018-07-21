CARBON MONOXIDE

Raleigh building evacuated after carbon monoxide leak, parts of West Johnson Street closed

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh building evacuated after carbon monoxide leak, parts of W Johnson Street closed (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Residents were evacuated from a building in the Glenwood South neighborhood following a carbon monoxide leak on Saturday.

West Johnson Street from Glenwood Avenue to North West Street is currently closed.

Raleigh fire officials said a call came in at 12:58 p.m. when an alarm went off with higher than normal readings.

The carbon monoxide spike was reported to be the result of workers using a propane tool in the basement.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Two workers were treated by EMS but were not transported to the hospital, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carbon monoxidegas leakRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARBON MONOXIDE
13-year-old girl dies after carbon monoxide poisoning
Guests sickened by carbon monoxide at Fayetteville hotel
Operation Save-A-Life kicks off October 4
Law enforcement agencies make changes after SUV concerns
More carbon monoxide
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News