Raleigh clerk who beat alleged robber fired

William Winston

A clerk who beat an alleged armed robber with a baseball bat in Raleigh early Tuesday is now out of a job for violating company policy.Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said they were called about a wild encounter between the suspect and a Juwan Harris at the Circle K in the 2500 block of South Saunders Street.Police tell ABC11 that the suspect - later identified as 51-year-old William Winston - went into the Circle K, then implied he had a firearm, and robbed the store.Winston left, but Harris went after him in the parking lot with a baseball bat. She hit Winston in the head and held him until police arrived.The suspect was taken to WakeMed stable condition and later released to police. Harris was not injured and called 911 to report the incident.Speaking exclusively with ABC11 Tuesday, Harris said she understands beating Winston was against company policy, but she stands by her actions."I feared for my life. He held customers hostage and was pushing and harassing my customers - that was my thing. He could've come back and did it again. To me, I did what I had to do. I felt what I did was right," she said.Police said Winston took off with cigarettes and money, and he will be charged with common law robbery.Authorities said though he implied he had a gun during the robbery, they did not find a weapon.--------------------