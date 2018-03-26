RALEIGH NEWS

Raleigh man found guilty of killing wife, 2-year-old daughter

No verdict was reached after jury deliberation on Friday in the trial of a Raleigh man accused of killing his wife and daughter and posting the photos on Facebook.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
On Monday, a Raleigh man was found guilty of killing his wife and daughter and posting gory pictures of the murders on Facebook.

Elhadji Diop was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with his then 40-year-old wife, Aminata Drame and second-degree murder in the case of his 2-year-old daughter, Fatim Diop.

The crime took place inside of a home in the 5900 block of Farm Gate Road in April 2016.

During closing arguments on Friday, the prosecution said Drame endured extreme blunt force trauma and that the Fatim was smothered during a violent fight.

"Think about a small child being crunched under struggling adults, surely crying out and yet the defendant persists in that struggle," said Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Records show Diop attacked his wife in the kitchen and their 2-year-old daughter tried to break up the fight.

After killing the pair, he posted the pictures on Facebook.

The post was captioned "Look what God did 2 me. A beautiful family gone."

Diop is facing life in prison.
Related Topics:
murdercrimedouble murderraleigh newsRaleigh
