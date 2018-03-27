Carolina Panthers' defensive lineman Julius Peppers sells Chicago mansion

Carolina Panthers' defensive lineman Julius Peppers has sold his Chicago mansion he bought from former Bull B.J. Armstrong eight years ago.Located steps from Lake Michigan, the 6,000-square-foot home was built in 1994 and boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Peppers purchased the home for $1,800,000 in 2010, according to property records.Hardwood floors span the main level, which includes an open living and dining space featuring high-end stainless steel appliances and soaring ceilings.Each of the five bedrooms boasts an en-suite bathroom. The basement has been completely renovated with full wet-bar including a Sub-Zero fridge and wine cooler.Peppers, who was cut by the Bears in 2013, reportedly sold the home for just over $1,062,500 on March 20.He returned to the Carolina Panthers in 2017 after spending time with the Green Bay Packers. Peppers played his first eight years of the NFL in Charlotte.