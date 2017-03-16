SCIENCECLUB

How to Bend Water

Did you know you can bend water with static electricity? Follow along with this video from ABC11 Science Club to discover how!

How does it work?

The balloon builds negatively charged particles called electrons when rubbed against hair. Water is neutral, meaning it has both positive and negative particles. As positive and negative particles attract, the positively charged particles in water are attracted to the negatively charged balloon causing the water to bend.

Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!

Find us at Facebook.com/abc11scienceclub to share photos and videos of your bending water experiment! Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
