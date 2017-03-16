How to Bend Water

Did you know you can bend water with static electricity? Follow along with this video from ABC11 Science Club to discover how!
How does it work?
The balloon builds negatively charged particles called electrons when rubbed against hair. Water is neutral, meaning it has both positive and negative particles. As positive and negative particles attract, the positively charged particles in water are attracted to the negatively charged balloon causing the water to bend.
Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!
