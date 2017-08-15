How to Create Egg Geodes

With this egg geode experiment, get ready to discover more about the process of crystallization!
How does it work?
The solute and the solvent (the particles and the liquid they are suspended in) come together to form a solution. Crystals form from a solution in this experiment through the process of sedimentation and crystallization.
Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!
Find us at Facebook.com/abc11scienceclub to share photos and videos of your experiment! Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Related Topics:
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
Sponsored Content