How to Make Hot Ice

Did you know ice can be hot, too? Follow along with this video from ABC11 Science Club to discover how to create "hot" ice using sodium acetate and the process of crystallization.
What is crystallization?
Crystallization is also a chemical solid-liquid separation technique, in which mass transfer of a solute from the liquid solution to a pure solid crystalline phase occurs.
Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!
