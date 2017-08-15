SCIENCECLUB

How to Make Magic Ketchup

BASF

Did you know you can perform a simple magic trick using packets of ketchup, salt and water?

How does it work?

This experiment demonstrates buoyancy and density. There's a small bubble inside the ketchup packet. When we squeeze the bottle, we put pressure on the packet. It causes the bubble to get smaller and make the packet more dense than the water around it. The result? The packet sinks.

