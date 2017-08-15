How to Make Magic Ketchup

Did you know you can perform a simple magic trick using packets of ketchup, salt and water?
How does it work?
This experiment demonstrates buoyancy and density. There's a small bubble inside the ketchup packet. When we squeeze the bottle, we put pressure on the packet. It causes the bubble to get smaller and make the packet more dense than the water around it. The result? The packet sinks.
Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!
Find us at Facebook.com/abc11scienceclub to share photos and videos of your experiment! Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Related Topics:
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
Sponsored Content