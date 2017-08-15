How to Melt Ice with Salt

Did you know salt makes ice melt significantly faster?
How does it work?
Water usually freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, but when it's mixed with salt, it lowers the freezing point significantly, making it melt faster.
