Marshmallow in a Vacuum Container

Test what happens to a marshmallow in a vacuum food container.

Boyle's law is a gas law. When temperature is consistent, then the pressure and volume of a gas have an inverse relationship. This means that when you reduce one, the other will increase.

In this experiment you will test how the volume, or size, of the marshmallow changes as you adjust the amount of pressure in the container!

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

Here is a list of other items that may be fun to test: a piece of bread, bubble wrap, shaving cream, a balloon, slime, or a Twinkie! Share your results on our Facebook page!

