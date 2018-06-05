Police still looking for 51-year-old Carl Kennedy

He may be in a gold Suzuki with NC plate EKZ-5093

Search focuses in Wayne County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3560447" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are looking for 51-year-old Carl Kennedy

The @DanvillePD tell us they’ve checked reports of an attempted baby sale overnight in Durham, and “don’t consider it a credible lead” in their ongoing @AMBERAlert for 7 month old Emma Kennedy. Police say the suspect is her biological father. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/pjBxwHnTOU — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) June 5, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3559967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Danville police are searching for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy.

The search for a missing 7-month-old and her father continued Tuesday morning after police said the pair was spotted in North Carolina Monday night.Danville police continued their search into Wayne County after 51-year-old Carl Kennedy, a registered sex offender in North Carolina, was sighted in the area of Seven Springs, North Carolina, around 6:30 p.m.Police believe they may be headed to Oak Island.Officers confirmed a previous report of a man trying to sell a baby in Durham was "not a credible lead" and deemed it unrelated.Durham police said they received a call around 1:30 Tuesday morning about a man trying to sell a baby near a lake in the 100 block of East Woodcroft Parkway.Reports state the man approached the caller with the child but left when the sale was rejected.ABC11 is working to learn more information about that incident.An AMBER Alert was issued for Emma Kennedy Monday morning after police said her father assault her mother at a Virginia gas station.Kennedy allegedly then took the child and fled in a gold Suzuki with NC license tag number EKZ-5093.Emma is about 2'2", weighs 18 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and has a small scar on her left cheek.Emma was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and matching headband.Kennedy is described as 5'8", weighs 170, has gray hair, green eyes, a left ear piercing, and tattoos on both arms, consisting of skulls, an eye, pitbull, and a wizard.Officers believe Kennedy is armed with a knife.Those with any information are asked to call the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6510 or 911.