Search continues in North Carolina after 7-month-old baby's abduction prompts AMBER Alert

EMBED </>More Videos

The search for a missing 7-month-old and her father continued Tuesday morning after police said the pair was spotted in North Carolina. (WTVD)

DANVILLE, Virginia (WTVD) --
The search for a missing 7-month-old and her father continued Tuesday morning after police said the pair was spotted in North Carolina Monday night.

THE LATEST:
  • Police still looking for 51-year-old Carl Kennedy
  • He may be in a gold Suzuki with NC plate EKZ-5093
  • Search focuses in Wayne County


Danville police continued their search into Wayne County after 51-year-old Carl Kennedy, a registered sex offender in North Carolina, was sighted in the area of Seven Springs, North Carolina, around 6:30 p.m.



Police believe they may be headed to Oak Island.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are looking for 51-year-old Carl Kennedy



Officers confirmed a previous report of a man trying to sell a baby in Durham was "not a credible lead" and deemed it unrelated.



Durham police said they received a call around 1:30 Tuesday morning about a man trying to sell a baby near a lake in the 100 block of East Woodcroft Parkway.

Reports state the man approached the caller with the child but left when the sale was rejected.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

ABC11 is working to learn more information about that incident.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Emma Kennedy Monday morning after police said her father assault her mother at a Virginia gas station.

7-month-old possibly abducted by armed sex offender; pair may be in NC
An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Virginia girl who authorities believe may have been abducted by a registered sex offender after he assaulted her mother at a gas station.


Kennedy allegedly then took the child and fled in a gold Suzuki with NC license tag number EKZ-5093.



Emma is about 2'2", weighs 18 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and has a small scar on her left cheek.

Emma was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and matching headband.

Kennedy is described as 5'8", weighs 170, has gray hair, green eyes, a left ear piercing, and tattoos on both arms, consisting of skulls, an eye, pitbull, and a wizard.

EMBED More News Videos

Danville police are searching for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy.



Officers believe Kennedy is armed with a knife.

Those with any information are asked to call the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6510 or 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertmissing childrensex offendernorth carolina newsVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Designer Kate Spade found dead at 55
Makeover: Miss America scraps swimsuit, evening gown competitions
Fayetteville man arrested in 2006 rape case of 13-year-old
Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump on her throat
Trump cancels Eagles White House visit
Missing Asheville woman's car found in Wyoming engulfed in flames
New details tie suspect to 6 killings in Arizona; targets appear connected to divorce
FREE and $1 movies all summer long!
Show More
Cars narrowly miss woman found sleeping on roadway
J. Cole's home in Fayetteville vandalized
Man shot while retrieving gun from oven's broiler
Only a few of Guatemala volcano's dead have been identified
Wake County Board of Commissioners approve budget
More News