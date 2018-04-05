ABC11 TOGETHER

Apex Publix employee gets police award for turning in cash

EMBED </>More Videos

Jake Limentani was commended by Apex Police for his good deed.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
APEX, NC (WTVD) --
Jake Limentani moved to the Triangle 14 years ago and has been working at the Publix in Apex since January 2017.

The Boston native was working his shift nearly two weeks ago when he found a wad of cash. To be exact, it was $102.

"I see things get dropped all the time," Limentani said. "I was just shocked at how much money it was."



Limentani has worked in customer service at other stores in the past and has found items on several occasions.

"Half the time I see the person drop it. Half the time I don't," he said.

Usually, he will find shopping lists that customers will drop throughout the store.

"The most I've found is $300," he added.

Shortly after turning in the $102 to his store's customer service, Officer Patel with the Apex Police Department showed up to the store to file a report.

Limentani was somewhat nervous and confused.

"I'm like I don't know what this is about," Limentani said.

The next day, Limentani noticed Officer Patel walking through the store. The two noticed each other and Patel presented him with the Chief's Coin for his good deed in turning in the cash.



Thinking back, "It makes me feel really good," Limentani said. "Everyone should be doing the right thing every day. That's just what I try to do ... it's just kind of makes me flabbergasted."

Since the discovery, Limentani said he has not received any "good karma" as of yet, but "no bad karma has come my way. So that's the way I'm looking at it."

His boss, store manager Scott Gray, said Limentani is a model employee.

"We scream it from the mountaintop," Gray said. "Jake is an incredible example about how our associates should react in that situation. So we made a huge deal about it and we celebrated his decision."

Limentani and Gray are unaware if anybody has since claimed the money.

"I would have noticed if I was missing that much," Limentani laughed.

ABC11 reached out to Apex PD for comment from Officer Patel. He could not be made immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingpublixfeel goodgood newslost moneywake county newsabc11 togetherApexWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Western Wake Young Life Golf Tournament
NC State player's spring breaks changing lives in Kenya
Raleigh teen with spina bifida fundraises for wheelchair-accessible car
Durham hosts inaugural 3 on 3 basketball tournament to help nonprofits
More abc11 together
SHOPPING
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Chocolate Whopper & other fun (fake) products for April Fool's
90's nostalgia: 15 things only Toys 'R' Us kids remember
Check those blue envelopes! Valpak slipping random $100 in coupon mailings
More Shopping
Top Stories
911 calls detail tragic scene that left two Cumberland County teens dead
'It could've easily been us:' Raleigh student plans more activism
Armed robbery victim speaks: 'My brother...half his face was deformed'
I-Team: Investigators return to Raleigh's Blue Ridge Surgery Center
Wilson County pair sentenced for sex trafficking of minor
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Durham
Bladen County wildfire scorches more than 500 acres
Marine from Pinehurst among 4 dead in California helicopter crash
Show More
Two local young actresses cast as Lulu in musical 'Waitress'
8 arrests in major prescription opiate operation bust
Chinese tariffs could affect North Carolina tobacco and pork producers
Sheetz to hire 550 workers in North Carolina
Fire at scrap metal recycling center in downtown Durham
More News