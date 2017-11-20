Ways to save before you shop

Before you hit the stores for this holiday season, here are a few money saving tips and tricks you can use to guarantee you're getting the best deal out there.
Money-Saving Apps
You can download apps for your smartphone, like ShopSavy, Purchx, BuyVia, and PriceGrabber, which help you compare prices to other online sites and even local retailers. You can also download the Amazon app which allows you to scan the barcode of an item to compare prices offered at other retailers.
Price-Match Guarantee
In addition to downloading an app, many stores offer a price match guarantee. That means, if you can find a lower price on the same item online or at another retailer, the store will match the price. Walmart is one of the stores that offers a price match guarantee, but others that offer this money-saving service are Target, BestBuy, Kohl's, JCPenny, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Home Depot and Lowe's. Each store has a different policy, so make sure to check out their policies before you shop.
Online Coupons
Shopping for the holidays is easier now that most of it can be done online, but don't forget when you check out to use coupons. When you check out you'll often see a place where you can enter a promotional or coupon code. Don't worry if you don't have any coupons in your hand; you can use websites like RetailMeNot.com, Coupons.com, and CouponCabin.com to search for coupons to use. All of these sites help you look for coupons to save big on your order. Major retailers even offer their coupons online so that a quick google search could lead to some big savings!
Social Media Savings
Following retailers on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter can also help you save this shopping season. Often retailers will post on their social media account exclusive discounts and deals. Make sure you also sign-up to be on the email list because many stores will offer 10-25% off just for joining their e-mailing list. If you have another email the next time you shop, you can enter that address to rack up additional savings.
Ship to Store
Sick of paying the expensive shipping costs? Ship to the store instead. When you check out, check the ship to store option and select the store closest to you. This is a great way to avoid the additional cost of shipping, and you get to avoid the lines. Many retailers even offer same day pick-up, so you don't have to wait for your item. The retailer will email you when your item is ready for pick up, and you get to avoid the stress of waiting in line, and you'll get to save some money!
Rewards Cards
Many retailers offer credit cards that come with discounts on purchases and even free shipping on items. These credit cards can offer great ways to save, but do your research before you apply for the card. WalletHub allows you to research major retailers credit cards and see what credit score you will need to apply, as well as the rewards you will be offered and fees.
Be smart when you are shopping this holiday season in order to get the best deal out there.
