The staff at the Cincinnati Zoo has been taking Fiona, who was born prematurely in January, through baby steps as she grows bigger and stronger.
They first taught her how to swim inside, then outside. She has met both her parents separately, but this was the first time she finally got to play with both of them together.
"The short introduction went well," reads a blog post. "Bibi intervened when Henry got too close to Fiona, which was exactly what we were hoping to see. Introductions will continue."
