SOCIETY

How April 20 became a pot day

EMBED </>More Videos

At 4:20 p.m. today pot smokers will celebrate this unofficial holiday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Where does "420" come from?

According to High Times Magazine, at 4:20 p.m. today pot smokers will celebrate this unofficial holiday.
RELATED: Southern Pines police prep for 4/20
But do you know the origin of this HIGH-liday?

According to High Times Magazine, it was started by a group of kids at San Rafael High School in 1971. They would get together to smoke under the school statue. Their password was "420." Their identities were never revealed, but they are known as the "Waldos."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarijuanaholidayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Social media mourns with heavenly reunion between Barbara Bush, daughter
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! Photos through the years
Preschool bans kids from using term 'best friend'
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh man gets taken for a ride with terrifying Craigslist scam
National Guardsmen punished over video of oath recited with hand puppet
1 hurt, 1 in custody in shooting at Florida high school
Truck overturns during multi-vehicle wreck; minor injuries reported
Preschool bans kids from using term 'best friend'
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Man turns himself in for 2017 homicide at Fayetteville Motel 6
Police: Father, 4-year-old run over by teens stealing Bud Light
Show More
NC massage therapists pack public hearing to blast proposed rules
Police arrest suspect in connection with two cab driver attacks
Two Florida deputies killed in apparent ambush at restaurant
Sen. Sanders, Rev. Barber talk social issues at Duke
Comey memo: Trump complained about Flynn's 'judgment issues'
More News