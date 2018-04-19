Southern Pines police prep for 4/20

(Southern Pines Police Department)

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Southern Pines Police Department is preparing for additional guests in its detention facility on the 4/20 holiday.

The department posted on their Facebook page that they're getting their holding cells ready by filling them with munchies.


Some people consider April 20 to be a "marijuana holiday" and decide to illegally celebrate the day.

The Southern Pines Police Department said that they want to "accommodate the needs of these prisoners" with cookies, chips and drinks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanajailSouthern Pines
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News