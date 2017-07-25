SOCIETY

NCCU blood drive honors U.S. Capitol officer, alum

Blood drive at NCCU to honor US Capitol police officer shot during attack

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
David Bailey, North Carolina Central University '07, is a U.S. Capitol Police officer with a singular honor from his alma mater, a daylong blood drive on campus.

Bailey's one of the brave officers who helped stake down a gunman after last month's brazen daylight attack on U.S. Congress members and staff on a DC ball field. He was also hurt that day while subduing the suspect who shot Steve Scalise, the Republican congressman from Louisiana.
Now, while Scalise recovers from his injuries after first responders rushed him to the hospital, blood donations are encouraged on the NCCU campus between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Organizers tell us during his undergraduate studies at Central, Baliey helped to organize blood drives on campus and urged his Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers to participate.

But you don't have to be Greek or a college student to get involved. The blood drive's inside the Elder Student Union at Central and open to the public.

Donors must be in good health, at least 110 pounds, older than 18 or at least 17-years-old with parental consent.
