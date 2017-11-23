Raleigh Rescue Mission takes Thanksgiving to less fortunate

The Raleigh Rescue Mission plans to feed about 1,000 people Thursday, most of them through their "Gobbles To Go" program.Dozens of volunteers, from all walks of life, gathered around a Thanksgiving feast Thursday morning to assemble to-go meals for folks in need, those without family to turn to, and to fill in the gap for "Meals on Wheels."An estimated 850 meals are being delivered today along with a bag of groceries for the 531 households served.The deliveries are being made possible by volunteers - many of them using the experience as an opportunity to share values with their children."We're just spending time together as a family, and being thankful," said Brian Weiland, a volunteer, "and also being blessed enough to spend time with other families, and pass out some groceries and food for them."The mission will also open its door to serve a Thanksgiving meal in the evening and expects to feed about 120 people there.