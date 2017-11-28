ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding 2018: See Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding invitations

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are the details we know so far about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP|Matt Dunham/AP Photo)

Another exciting detail of the royal wedding has been revealed: the invitations.


The pair will wed on May 19. Those who snagged an invite will attend the ceremony in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, followed by a lunchtime reception in St. George's Hall.

The invitations "feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink," the palace announced.

True to the couple's home countries, they were printed with American ink on English paper.

The printing process is also steeped in tradition. Barnard and Westwood, who have been printing royal invitations since 1985, printed the invitations. The machine that printed them is from the 1930s.



But if you didn't quite make the guest list, set your calendars to watch it live: The ceremony will begin at noon, which is 7 a.m. ET| 4 a.m. PT.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince harrycelebrityentertainmentengagementcelebrity engagementsweddingRoyal Wedding
Related
Weddings, babies and the line to the British throne
Princess Eugenie announces engagement
The official royal engagement photos are here!
Royal wedding date announced
Meghan Markle's style through the years
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
ROYAL WEDDING
Weddings, babies and the line to the British throne
Princess Eugenie announces engagement
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Set your alarm clocks: More royal wedding details
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Woman thanked for comforting stranger's toddler at Target
'Where's my W2?' Dunn woman goes viral for video
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
Happy Day of Happiness!
Raleigh veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday
More Society
Top Stories
Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
Maryland school shooting victim 'brain dead,' being taken off life support
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
H.R. McMaster out as national security adviser, President Trump announces
Show More
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
Possible person of interest named in death of Garner mom
Apex sees string of car break-ins
Durham police: 17-year-old's death ruled case of self-defense
More News
Top Video
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
Restaurant's hilarious poster seeks return of stolen sock monkey
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
More Video