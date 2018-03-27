ABC11 TOGETHER

Walmart rewards woman who reunited another with her lost wedding rings

EMBED </>More Videos

Walmart wanted to reward Essie for her good dead.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A good deed rewarded - a Raleigh woman fought for weeks to find another woman who lost her wedding rings at Walmart parking lot.

On Tuesday, that store wanted to make sure the good deed didn't go unnoticed.

Esther Daniel made it her mission to return this diamond engagement ring and wedding band back to their rightful owner.

ABC11 Together helped her reunite the rings with the Raleigh elementary school teacher who lost them.

After seeing our ABC11 Together story, Walmart reached out to Eyewitness News. They wanted to reward Daniel for her good deed, so we told her to meet us at the store and she had no idea why.

"We just wanted to thank you for your honesty and for the good deed and on behalf of Walmart I would like to present to a $500 gift card," the store's assistant manager, Salif Saidy, said.

"I'm excited," Daniel said, with a quiet smile.

"I was moved and it was humbling because I was just doing what needed to be done, and what I would like someone to do for me," she said.

Saidy brought the story full circle. Daniel asked him to give out her number if someone came looking for the ring in the store.

"I was actually emotional too, when I first heard this story, that she was able to get the ring back to the right person," Saidy said.

"Never stop fighting for the right thing," Daniel said. "Always keep on fighting, and keep on doing the right thing, and don't quit."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyabc11 togetherRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Women's Empowerment returns to PNC Arena
Wake County family will 'Egg your Yard' for a good cause
All American Marathon draws thousands
What you need to know about Sunday's All American Marathon in Fayetteville
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
No charges in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting
Watch out for "Suspicious Account Activity" scam call
VIRAL VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette
All American Marathon draws thousands
More Society
Top Stories
Manhunt ends but Garner police still searching for man after pursuit
How safe is Garner? Some wonder after recent rash of crime
Shots fired during apparent attempted break-in at Durham apartment
Name change almost costs Wake County teacher her spring break trip
Garner police search for man accused of stabbing wife, assaulting teen
Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach
Retired justice urges repeal of 2nd amendment; NRA fires back
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
Show More
NC will no longer shackle pregnant inmates while they're giving birth
Missing Fort Bragg soldier now considered AWOL
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
Freeze it off with Cryotherapy? An ABC11 Influencer checks it out
Doctor recommends HPV vaccine for teen boys, girls
More News
Top Video
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
How safe is Garner? Some wonder after recent rash of crime
Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach
Name change almost costs Wake County teacher her spring break trip
More Video