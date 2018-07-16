SOCIETY

Woman angry after plane romance video goes viral

Woman angry after viral plane hook-up (KTRK)

There's a new twist to the mid-flight love connection that captured the internet's attention.

The mystery woman in the romantic plot is feeling anything but love.

A video posted by Texas-bound passenger Rosey Blair, went viral after she switched seats with a fellow passenger and live-tweeted as the woman, who took her seat, and the man next to her got acquainted.

Blair said the two strangers picked up a conversation immediately.

The man in the video, who turned out to be a retired professional soccer player and model, seemed to get a kick out of the sudden fame.

But the woman in the video, who does not want to be named, said Blair invaded her right to privacy by eavesdropping on her airplane conversation and posting pictures without her permission.

Since then, Blair has apologized.
