SPORTS

Does Pitt transfer have Carolina on his mind?

EMBED </>More Videos

Cameron Johnson, 23, for Pitt, could be switching uniforms.

By
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It sure looks like Pitt transfer Cameron Johnson wants to play for UNC next year.

The only problem being, Pitt won't let him play for UNC next year.

MORE: UNC's Tony Bradley set to reveal NBA draft decision

The school is insisting that Johnson sit out a year if he wants to come to Chapel Hill, or any other ACC school.

Johnson, who averaged 12 points a game last year for the Panthers (torching UNC for 24 at the Smith Center) is also considering the likes of Kentucky, TCU (where his former coach Jamie Dixon now works), Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA.

Johnson is an excellent student who already graduated from Pitt. Normally, someone in his shoes has just a single year of eligibility left, but thanks to academic diligence and an earlier injury, Johnson has two more years to play college ball.

Adding to the intrigue, the fact that Pitt coach Kevin Stallings, who's off to a rocky start with the Panthers, is good buddies with Roy Williams and has a son, Jacob, who played for Mike Fox. Roy says he's going to lobby Pitt on Johnson's (and clearly his own) behalf.

Andrew Carter of the News and Observer details that relationship here, and speaks to Johnson

Inside Carolina has a good read on the specific details of Johnson's transfer options.

There's plenty of outrage on Johnson's behalf

Heavyweight ESPN analyst and frequent NCAA critic Jay Bilas has taken up Johnson's cause as well

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar HeelsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
UNC's Bradley set to reveal NBA draft decision
SPORTS
Bears' Glennon talks about new team, Trubisky
UNC's Bradley set to reveal NBA draft decision
Panthers' Michael Oher misses first day of voluntary OTAs
Larry Fedora gives student a ride to graduation
More Sports
Top Stories
Tornado downs trees, damages buildings in Sampson County
NC students abroad safe after Manchester attack
Safety inspections delay openings of some Triangle pools
UNC's Bradley set to reveal NBA draft decision
UK officials use social media to investigate attack
UK up threat level to critical, says another attack imminent
DNA testing unlocks ancestry but beware of potential drawbacks
Show More
NC lawn care company surprises boy with own mower
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Fayetteville Police arrest man in July 2016 rape
PNC Arena speeds up plans to add bomb-sniffing dogs
Duke lecturer arrested at Confederate rally
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Safety inspections delay openings of some Triangle pools
NC students abroad safe after Manchester attack
UK officials use social media to investigate attack
More Video