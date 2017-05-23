Does Pitt transfer have Carolina on his mind?

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --It sure looks like Pitt transfer Cameron Johnson wants to play for UNC next year.
The only problem being, Pitt won't let him play for UNC next year.
MORE: UNC's Tony Bradley set to reveal NBA draft decision
The school is insisting that Johnson sit out a year if he wants to come to Chapel Hill, or any other ACC school.
Johnson, who averaged 12 points a game last year for the Panthers (torching UNC for 24 at the Smith Center) is also considering the likes of Kentucky, TCU (where his former coach Jamie Dixon now works), Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA.
Johnson is an excellent student who already graduated from Pitt. Normally, someone in his shoes has just a single year of eligibility left, but thanks to academic diligence and an earlier injury, Johnson has two more years to play college ball.
Adding to the intrigue, the fact that Pitt coach Kevin Stallings, who's off to a rocky start with the Panthers, is good buddies with Roy Williams and has a son, Jacob, who played for Mike Fox. Roy says he's going to lobby Pitt on Johnson's (and clearly his own) behalf.
Andrew Carter of the News and Observer details that relationship here, and speaks to Johnson
Inside Carolina has a good read on the specific details of Johnson's transfer options.
There's plenty of outrage on Johnson's behalf
Heavyweight ESPN analyst and frequent NCAA critic Jay Bilas has taken up Johnson's cause as well
