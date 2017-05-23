Does Pitt transfer have Carolina on his mind?

It sure looks like Pitt transfer Cameron Johnson wants to play for UNC next year.The only problem being, Pitt won't let him play for UNC next year.The school is insisting that Johnson sit out a year if he wants to come to Chapel Hill, or any other ACC school.Johnson, who averaged 12 points a game last year for the Panthers (torching UNC for 24 at the Smith Center) is also considering the likes of Kentucky, TCU (where his former coach Jamie Dixon now works), Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA.Johnson is an excellent student who already graduated from Pitt. Normally, someone in his shoes has just a single year of eligibility left, but thanks to academic diligence and an earlier injury, Johnson has two more years to play college ball.Adding to the intrigue, the fact that Pitt coach Kevin Stallings, who's off to a rocky start with the Panthers, is good buddies with Roy Williams and has a son, Jacob, who played for Mike Fox. Roy says he's going to lobby Pitt on Johnson's (and clearly his own) behalf.Andrew Carter of the News and ObserverInside Carolinaon the specific details of Johnson's transfer options.There'son Johnson's behalfHeavyweight ESPN analyst and frequent NCAA critic Jay Bilas has