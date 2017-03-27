SPORTS

Fayetteville gives final approval to baseball stadium

Fayetteville gives final approval to new baseball stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville city leaders gave their final approval to a $33 million project Monday night to build a baseball stadium on Hay Street right in the heart of downtown.

"I talked to a lot of people who are looking forward to that, and excited about it. I am too," said Fayetteville city councilman Mitch Colvin.

The stadium will be part of a public-private deal that will include renovating the Prince Charles Hotel into apartments as well as hotel rooms. There will be a parking deck and other amenities.

At a public hearing Monday night, no one spoke for or against the baseball stadium deal, so it moves forward.



The Houston Astros will field a minor league team here and the city manager expects to sign the necessary paperwork and documents Tuesday to begin the transformation.

For now the Astros' farm team will play at Campbell University as the Buies Creek Astros. Their first game there is April 6.

Ground-breaking for the new stadium is expected in late spring or early summer.

To cast your vote for a new team name, click here.

