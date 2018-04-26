Panthers select Maryland receiver D.J. Moore with 24th pick of NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore with the No. 24 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.The pick was a bit of surprise as Alabama's Calvin Ridley, regarded as the best receiver in the draft, was still available.Moore became the first wide receiver taken in the draft.He was Big Ten receiver of the year in 2017 while catching passes from four different quarterbacks.Moore's strengths: Elusive after the catch. Excelled with underwhelming quarterback play.Weaknesses: Needs to improve on catching contested passes.