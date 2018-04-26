SPORTS

Panthers select Maryland receiver D.J. Moore with 24th pick of NFL Draft

The Panthers selected D.J. Moore with their first-round pick. (Darron Cummings)

ARLINGTON, Texas --
The Carolina Panthers selected Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore with the No. 24 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The pick was a bit of surprise as Alabama's Calvin Ridley, regarded as the best receiver in the draft, was still available.

Moore became the first wide receiver taken in the draft.

He was Big Ten receiver of the year in 2017 while catching passes from four different quarterbacks.

Denver Broncos take NC State's Bradley Chubb with No. 5 overall pick
The Denver Broncos took NC State defensive star Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Moore's strengths: Elusive after the catch. Excelled with underwhelming quarterback play.

Weaknesses: Needs to improve on catching contested passes.
